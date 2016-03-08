Liverpool, Klopp hasn't given up on dream transfer Mbappe
06 November at 23:15Liverpool have set their sights on Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe, according to a report from Spanish media outlet El Desmarque via Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old French striker is one of Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp’s top priorities in next summer’s transfer window, the report details. Contracted until 2022, Mbappe has scored nine goals and provided four assists in his first ten games of the season. He has missed six games so far this season due to a hamstring injury, but despite the injury has still kept his lethal form alive.
The Parisian side are incredibly keen to keep their star forward, who is also a top target of Spanish giants Real Madrid. Therefore, they are set to offer him a €40 million a year contract in order to deter the interest from Los Blancos, as well as other interested parties (via The Sun).
The Reds therefore will have to offer a huge amount if they want to sign the 20-year-old Frenchman.
Apollo Heyes
