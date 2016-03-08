Liverpool, Klopp praises Pochettino; explains why they are ready for Tottenham
31 May at 18:00The eve of the Champions League final has arrived. Tomorrow night at 21:00, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Tottenham and Liverpool will compete in the last act of the competition. Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press ahead of the game.
"Are there similarities with last year's final? It is a different game from last season's final, it is a different team than the last one. Tomorrow the circumstances are completely different. So there is nothing to learn from the previous games.
"How have we grown compared to last time out? Now we are more mature. We have played one more year together, Alexander-Arnold, for example, has 50 more games in his legs, we have more general experience. Compared to last year, when we too were surprised to have reached the final, this year we have been more aware and consistent with our journey.
"Pochettino? In the final, there are two teams that have built their strength step by step. What Pochettino has done at Tottenham is really impressive. The game will be quite intense, when it comes to tackling these types of teams it is always like this," he concluded.
