Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has once again launched a scathing attack on Paul Pogba and has said that the Frenchman plays for himself.Pogba has found the back of the net twice for the Red Devils so far this season but has endured a disappointing season nonetheless. He has captained United in all three games, out of which United have lost two and have won just one.Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, who is known to be one big Pogba critic, has once again latched onto the Frenchman. He has called Pogba selfish and has said that he plays for himself.Souness told Sky Sports: "Perhaps we're now seeing the selfish player Fergue didn't fancy the first time round?""Paul Pogba plays for himself, it's all about how cool he looks, showing us how clever he is. I reckon Pogba's only in the team to maintain his transfer value until United can sell him, because he doesn't merit his place for any other reason."