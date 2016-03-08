Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has launched a scathing attack on Paul Pogba, after a video in training of him having an argument with Jose Mourinho went viral yesterday across the social media.Carragher was recently talking to Sky Sports and he was asked to give his opinion about the situation and the former Liverpool defender criticised Pogba for his bad attitude.Carragher said: "If Mourinho goes you won't see a new Pogba."He's not as a good as he thinks he is. His big problem is his understanding of the game. You can sum up his performances in his last two games – a great goal vs Young Boys but he was at fault for Wolves' goal."He would have the big clubs going in for him but Barcelona would be the biggest ill fit for him. Pogba plays for himself. He's not really a captain. He's let his agent speak ill of the club. He's not the man.""I'm sick of people making excuses for players – get the best out of yourself. Being a captain and playing central midfield, like [Roy] Keane and [Paul] Scholes, is playing for the team. I don't think he's disciplined to play in Mourinho's midfield."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)