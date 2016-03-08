Liverpool, Lovren explains why Ramos mistakes are heavier without Ronaldo
01 November at 19:45Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has released an interesting interview with to Cope 90 explaining why Sergio Ramos' mistakes are heavier now that Cristiano Ronaldo is not at Real Madrid anymore.
"I like Varane, he deserves more credit while Ramos does many mistakes. He plays for Real Madrid but when you have Ronaldo in your team, you still win games for 5-1 or 5-2. Nobody even notices if you do something wrong."
"I am pretty unlucky. Whenever I do one mistake we always lose 1-0. When I commit a mistake I want to speak with nobody, not even with my wife."
Lovren faced Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid in Kyiv last June when the Reds lost against Zinedine Zidane side.
The Merengues have won three successive Champions League but have been facing a tough start to the season with Julen Lopetegui who has been sacked and replaced by former Inter and Real Madrid midfielder Santiago Solari.
