Liverpool, Lovren explains why Ramos mistakes are heavier without Ronaldo

"I am pretty unlucky. Whenever I do one mistake we always lose

1-0. When I commit a mistake I want to speak with nobody, not even with my wife."



Lovren faced Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid in Kyiv last June when the Reds lost against Zinedine Zidane side.



The Merengues have won three successive Champions League but have been facing a tough start to the season with Julen Lopetegui who has been sacked and replaced by former Inter and Real Madrid midfielder Santiago Solari.