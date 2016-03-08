Liverpool, Lovren: 'Milan contacted me, but Roma were more insistent.'
04 September at 13:30Dejan Lovren was at the centre of several market rumours, with two Italian sides hoping to exploit his status as a non-starting player at Liverpool to reinforce their respective defences at a low price. However, in the end the 30-year-old Croatian defender decide to stay at Liverpool for a very specific reason, as he revealed to Croatian paper Sportske Novosti via Calciomercato.com today. Lovren has been with Liverpool since 2014 and helped the club to win the Champions League last season.
Here are his words to Sportske Novosti: "Milan contacted me, but Roma were more insistent. But the negotiations didn't go well. I don't want to go somewhere to show someone who I am and how I play: I'm a professional, I won a Champions League and a silver medal at the World Cup, I did great things in football and I don't deserve to be given away on loan, with someone who values my qualities."
He added: "I didn't want to force my transfer: two years ago, I signed a 4-year contract, I enjoyed every moment, and this would not have been possible in another club. Klopp told me that I could leave Liverpool if I found a new team, but also that he needed me.”
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments