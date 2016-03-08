Liverpool make decision on Dybala-Salah swap deal

Paulo Dybala and Momo Salah have found themselves in the middle of a transfer storm. Reports in Spain, England, and Arabia have been linking the duo with swapping their shirts at the end of the season. Dybala at Liverpool and Salah at Juventus. Will it ever happen? According to the Daily Star, the Reds have already made a decision and it's a no.



The Premier League giants are reportedly not interested in swapping the Egypt star with Dybala who has scored three Serie A goals this season. The last one was a long-range stunner scored against Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium last Friday. Apparently, not enough to convince Liverpool to swap him with Salah.