Liverpool, Man U and Chelsea warned as new release clauses of Napoli duo revealed
11 September at 12:55Napoli duo Elseid Hysaj and Piotr Zielinski are close to signing a contract extension with the Serie A giants, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The Albania International had been linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea but the Blues are also reportedly interested in Zielinski, a long-time target of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
The German manager wanted to sign Zielinski two years ago before the Poland International joined Napoli from Empoli.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zielinski’s € 65 million release clause (only valid for non-Serie A clubs) could be doubled while Hysaj’s € 50 million release clause will be cancelled.
Hysaj, is likely to sign a new € 2.6 million-a-year deal until 2023 while Il Mattino confirms Zielinski’s new release clause could be in the region of € 100/120 million.
The Polish star netted a brace in Napoli’s 3-2 win over AC Milan two weeks ago and is one of the most exciting midfielders playing in Serie A.
Former Juventus star Mauro German Camoranesi compared the 24-year.old to his former team-mate Pavel Nedved after the two goals scored against AC Milan on the 25th of August.
