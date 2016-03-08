Napoli duo Elseid Hysaj and Piotr Zielinski are close to signing a contract extension with the Serie A giants, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.The Albania International had been linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea but the Blues are also reportedly interested in Zielinski, a long-time target of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.The German manager wanted to sign Zielinski two years ago before the Poland International joined Napoli from Empoli.According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zielinski’s € 65 million release clause (only valid for non-Serie A clubs) could be doubled while Hysaj’s € 50 million release clause will be cancelled.Hysaj, is likely to sign a new € 2.6 million-a-year deal until 2023 while Il Mattino confirms Zielinski’s new release clause could be in the region of € 100/120 million.The Polish star netted a brace in Napoli’s 3-2 win over AC Milan two weeks ago and is one of the most exciting midfielders playing in Serie A.