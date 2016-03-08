Kevin Strootman claims he is happy in Italy amid reports linking him to Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 28-year-old was speaking after Italy’s 1-1 draw with Holland at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, in which Holland equalised three minutes from time.

Strootman has been with Roma since 2013, and has proved (when fit) to be a force of nature in the middle of the park. He recently signed a new five-year deal with the Giallorossi.

Much admired by Jose Mourinho, the Dutchman has scored 28 goals in 187 games for Roma, not bad for a defensive midfielder!

Speaking to journalists after the game, however, he shot down any notion of moving.

"I am only going to talk about the national team. I have a contract and I haven't signed for anyone else," Strootman said.

"I am happy at Roma and that's enough."

Strootman went down with a horrible ACL tear before the 2014 World Cup, and a recurrence of it effectively grounded him until 2016, when he got back to his old self.