Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal to compete for former Juventus target
03 October at 11:30A few years ago, Martin Odegaard was tipped to be one of the best young talents in the world. As a teenager, he was courted by Real Madrid but since joining Los Blancos, he has seen a mixed spell, with several seasons spent on loan away from the La Liga club. Whilst Odegaard's potential seems to have dropped off slightly, the midfield is now showing signs of real talent once again, whilst on loan with Real Sociedad.
For this reason, there are some big clubs sniffing around the Norwegian, who was, in the past, a target of Juventus. The Bianconeri could choose to once again pursue Odegaard but it is more likely, as per reports from The Sun, that it will boil down to a three-horse race between Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal; all three Premier League clubs keen on signing the player at the end of the season.
Odegaard offers a strong balance between current and potential ability and a move to the Premier League could be vital in progressing his development, before he spends one loan spell too many away from Madrid and wastes the most fundamental part of his career.
