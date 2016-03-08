Liverpool missed out on chance to sign world record signing for €6M in 2015
22 July at 20:15According to what has been exclusively gathered and reported by the British tabloid Sunday Mirror Sport, Liverpool turned down the chance to sign new number one goalkeeper Alisson for just £4M (~€6M) in 2015.
Alisson cost Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp around €75 million this summer as they purchased him from AS Roma as an upgrade for German goalkeeper Loris Karius, who has struggled and made a blunder in Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League final match against Real Madrid.
However, Liverpool were offered Alisson in a deal worth around €4.2M up-front, with around €1.5 million in add-ons. This came when he played for Brazilian outfit Internacional, when UK-based intermediaries were asked to secure him a move to the Premier League by Alisson’s agent Ze Maria Neis. According to the Mirror, a handful of Premier League and Championship clubs were offered the player’s services, yet none pursued and eventually he was snapped up by Roma.
