Liverpool-Napoli, Arsenal-Lazio and more: list of today’s friendlies for Serie A clubs

Here’s the list of today’s friendly games that will be played by Serie A clubs today.



H. 16.00 Watford-SAMPDORIA



H. 17.00 BOLOGNA-Norimberga



H. 17.00 Hoffenheim-CHIEVO



H. 17.00 SPAL-Belluno



H. 19.00 Triangolare Folgore Caratese-SASSUOLO-PARMA



H. 19.00 Liverpool-NAPOLI



H. 19.00 Montpellier-GENOA



H. 19.00 UDINESE-Hannover



H. 20.00 Arsenal-LAZIO



H. 20.00 INTER-Lione



H. 20.30 Ponsacco-EMPOLI

