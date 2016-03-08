Liverpool-Napoli, Arsenal-Lazio and more: list of today’s friendlies for Serie A clubs
04 August at 12:30Here’s the list of today’s friendly games that will be played by Serie A clubs today.
H. 16.00 Watford-SAMPDORIA
H. 17.00 BOLOGNA-Norimberga
H. 17.00 Hoffenheim-CHIEVO
H. 17.00 SPAL-Belluno
H. 19.00 Triangolare Folgore Caratese-SASSUOLO-PARMA
H. 19.00 Liverpool-NAPOLI
H. 19.00 Montpellier-GENOA
H. 19.00 UDINESE-Hannover
H. 20.00 Arsenal-LAZIO
H. 20.00 INTER-Lione
H. 20.30 Ponsacco-EMPOLI
