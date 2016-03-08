Liverpool, on the other hand, are flying high in the Premier League, continuing to impress under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp. In the Champions League, though, they have actually lost a game. Fittingly enough, it was against Napoli in the reverse fixture.

Both sides are at the top of their group, though the English side are one point ahead of the Italians. Therefore, there will be an extra incentive during tonight's game, as it most likely will decide who will finish in the first place.

Then again, there is one more round after this one, and depending on how it goes today, that could be crucial as well. Follow the game below with the widgets, provided by Opta.

In just under an hour, Liverpool will host Napoli at Anfield, with both sides looking to grab the win in the second to last round of the Champions League group stage. For the away side, who are going through a rough period, it won't be easy.