Liverpool news: Leipzig Werner renewal could cost Liverpool €70m
24 January at 23:30According to what has been reported by German sports outlet Bild, RB Leipzig are working on a renewal for German striker Timo Werner; who has been linked with a departure in this transfer window. Werner is a target of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, who would like to sign Werner to solve the club's lack of alternate attacking options and a strong out-and-out striker.
The new deal for Werner at Leipzig could, however, cost Liverpool dearly. His current deal expires in 2020 and a new deal could see him include a release clause of €70m; that Liverpool would have to fork over to sign him.
