Liverpool on alert as Inter make first offer for Lille star
26 April at 14:55Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly submitted a big offer to sign Lille star Nicolas Pepe, alerting Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the process.
Pepe is set to leave the French club at the end of the season, as the club's president has already confirmed that they won't be able to afford his wages next season.
L'Equipe in France state that Inter have made a written offer of 70 million euros for Pepe, who will make a decision about his future after Lille's Ligue 1 clash against Lyon on the 5th of May.
He dreams about playing in the Champions League and he prefers the La Liga over the other leagues, despite playing at PSG seeming like an attractive proposition.
Despite rumors stating that Bayern have made an offer, the Bavarians are yet to do so. Liverpool are also positioning themselves in the race slowly, as they continue to monitor his situation.
