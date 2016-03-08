Liverpool prepare Alisson medical tests
18 July at 15:45Liverpool are ready to welcome Alisson at the club.
The Brazilian goalkeeper is now in Rome but, in the next few hours, he could take a flight to the UK where he would undergo his medical tests with the Reds.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported today that Liverpool have raised their bid for Alisson. The Premier League giants have offered € 75 million plus add ons for the Brazilian goalkeeper who was also wanted by Chelsea.
Alisson’s Liverpool move is just around the corner. According to Sky Sport the Premier League giants are already preparing the medical tests for the 25-year-old.
Chelsea failed to make any official bid for Alisson as Thibaut Courtois’ Real Madrid move is not official yet. The Merengues are close to signing the Belgian star for € 35 million and after Alisson’s move to Liverpool their number one target is now Gigio Donnarumma.
