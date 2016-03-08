Liverpool president: 'We don't want Premier League to be like Serie A'

salah, liverpool, alza, champions, 2018/19
05 August at 23:00
In an interview with The Athletic, Liverpool president Tom Werner decided to hit out at Serie A, praising the Premier League for being much more competitive than the Italian league.
 
"I think that the last season in England was very positive for this sport, given the duel between Liverpool and Manchester City. It is important for the Premier League that there is real competition," he began.
 
Only one point separated the two sides at the end of last season, as Man City snatched the title in the end. Important, says Werner, as he doesn't want it to be like in Italy.
 
"We don't want a championship like Serie A in which Juventus wins the title every year, without any competition," he concluded.
 
Hopefully, the upcoming season will be a bit more competitive in Italy, as several teams are investing in their teams this summer. For now, Inter and Napoli look like the strongest contenders.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Bologna
Fiorentina
Genoa
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Cagliari
Spal
Parma
Lecce
Brescia

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.