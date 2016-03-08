Liverpool president: 'We don't want Premier League to be like Serie A'

"I think that the last season in England was very positive for this sport, given the duel between Liverpool and Manchester City. It is important for the Premier League that there is real competition," he began.

Only one point separated the two sides at the end of last season, as Man City snatched the title in the end. Important, says Werner, as he doesn't want it to be like in Italy.

"We don't want a championship like Serie A in which Juventus wins the title every year, without any competition," he concluded.