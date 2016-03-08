Liverpool president: 'We don't want Premier League to be like Serie A'
05 August at 23:00
In an interview with The Athletic, Liverpool president Tom Werner decided to hit out at Serie A, praising the Premier League for being much more competitive than the Italian league.
"I think that the last season in England was very positive for this sport, given the duel between Liverpool and Manchester City. It is important for the Premier League that there is real competition," he began.
Only one point separated the two sides at the end of last season, as Man City snatched the title in the end. Important, says Werner, as he doesn't want it to be like in Italy.
"We don't want a championship like Serie A in which Juventus wins the title every year, without any competition," he concluded.
Hopefully, the upcoming season will be a bit more competitive in Italy, as several teams are investing in their teams this summer. For now, Inter and Napoli look like the strongest contenders.
