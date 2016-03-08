Liverpool-PSG: Suspended Buffon skips first Anfield game in 12 years

As reported by Gazzetta Dellop Sport, Gianluigi Buffon will be banned from three games in the UEFA Champions League after his expulsion on April 11 in the Real Madrid – Juventus tie and for his comments against Michael Oliver.



This was the penalty imposed for the expulsion in Real Madrid-Juventus last 11 April and for subsequent statements on the referee Oliver. The decision was taken by UEFA Disciplinary comittee, as the goalkeeper will miss half of the game in the group stage for Paris Saint-Germain.



Buffon was shown the red card after Real Madrid were awarded with a penalty in the dying minutes against Juventus which resulted in a goal that kicked the Bianconeri out of the competition.



After two more days Buffon released a statement against the English referee, Michael Oliver. "Clearly you cannot have a heart in your chest, but a trash can. On top of that, if you don't have the character to walk on a pitch like this in a stadium like this, you can sit in the stands with your wife, your kids, drinking your Sprite and eating crisps."