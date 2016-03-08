Liverpool push for RB Leipzig's Werner but Barcelona won't give up: the situation
18 March at 20:20Liverpool are prepared to pay RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner’s release clause, but Barcelona are set to provide competition, according to a report from international media outlet The Athletic via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Reds are looking to strengthen their attack in the upcoming summer transfer window, with many options being considered. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have decided to pay Werner’s €55 million release clause, in order to secure his signature and continue their domination domestically.
Barcelona won’t go down without a fight, however, the report continues. The Catalan club are looking for a long-term replacement for the aging Luis Suarez, and have also been linked with Inter striker Lautaro Martinez. Werner, who is contracted to the German club until 2023, has made 36 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2832 minutes. In that time, he’s scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists.
Apollo Heyes
