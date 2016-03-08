Liverpool ready to sell Salah next year: report

English Premier League giants Liverpool are ready to let star striker Mohamed Salah leave at the end of the 2019-2020 season, according to reports in the English media.



The Egypt international has been a real star ever since joining the current European champions in the summer of 2017 and has played a key role in helping the club in securing their sixth UEFA Champions League title in 2018-19 campaign.



However, as per the latest development, the Reds are willing to let the 27-year-old leave at the end of the ongoing campaign.



Salah, who joined Liverpool from AS Roma for an initial fee of €42 million, has attracted interest from number of European clubs including Spanish giants Real Madrid.

