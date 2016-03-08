This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Anfield side are in for the Real Madrid youngster, who wants more and consistent playing time with the Merengues.

​Asensio only played a minute of the recent Champions League final, scoring 9 goals and adding 7 assists in all competitions.

The Anfield side is interested in someone in case Mo Salah leaves, and have had their eyes on the 22-year-old for a long time.

So far, however, the Spanish international is unwilling to talk about it, as he is part of his side’s attempt at regaining the World Cup in Russia, even playing a few minutes against Morocco recently.

"It's not the moment to talk about that," he said about his future in a recent press conference.

With Real constantly acquiring big players, someone like Asensio will be wondering whether he will get a lot of time on the pitch if a massive name arrives.