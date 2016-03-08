Liverpool & Real hope as Roma find Alisson replacement
05 June at 12:20Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that Alisson is all but set to leave Roma and the club have already started hunting for replacements for the goalkeeper.
Alisson has become one of the most wanted goalkeepers in the world and his impressive performances for Roma have helped him attract interest from a host of clubs across Europe. This season, the Brazilian appeared in 37 Serie A games, impressing for Roma in goal.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Roma have already started looking for another goalkeeper to replace Alisson and this should come as good news for Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid.
The chase of Rui Patricio seems to be a very practical one, with the player a Napoli target too. And Sporting Lisbon are willing to sell the player this summer.
Another target is PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who has 12 months remaining on a contract that runs out in the summer of 2019.
Here is a gallery of goalkeepers that Roma can target to replace Alisson
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
