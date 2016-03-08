The goalkeeper is yet to find an agreement with Roma in regards to a renewal, with his current contract expiring in 2021. In an interview earlier today, Alisson revealed that he wants his future solved ahead of the World Cup.

"I think everything will be resolved before the World Cup begins, it's what I want. The truth is that I left everything in the hands of my manager. If everything is not resolved, it will be discussed after the World Cup. Right now, I’m focused only on the World Cup.”

The Brazilian has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool in recent weeks, especially the latter, who are looking to sign a new goalkeeper after Karius' Champions League display.