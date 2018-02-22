

The Egyptian has netted 42 times this season, enough to link him to Real Madrid, who are reportedly ready to bid €200 million for him.



​Dembele has struggled at Barcelona, prompting speculation that the Catalan club wants to recoup its losses by selling the former Borussia Dortmund player.



The € 105 million signing has been injured twice this season, failing to make an impact and prompting fears that he could leave. He has only netted twice in all competitions.



Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that while Liverpool like him - Dembélé has previously worked by Jurgen Klopp in Germany - they only want the Frenchman if Salah leaves, and they are determined to keep their Egyptian star.



Yet Ernesto Valverde has hinted that the 20-year-old isn’t going anywhere, saying in a recent press conference that “we know he’s young, he’s had a tough season and we hope he will continue to develop next year.’