Liverpool rival AC Milan for exciting Spanish starlet
20 September at 14:35Liverpool have joined the race to sign Dani Olmo. The Spanish winger has been in stunning form at Dinamo Zagreb and has attracted interested from top European clubs.
Olmo’s agent, Juanma Lopez exclusively confirmed to Calciomercato.com that AC Milan were looking to sign him. However, they are not the only club scouting him. The agent revealed that there were other Italian clubs as well along with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.
Lopez has mentioned interest from Eglish clubs too but had not revealed any name. Now, it has come to light that it is Liverpool who are keeping an eye on him.
Olmo is a La Masia product and moved to Zagreb in the deal that saw Halilovic join Barca. The Catalan side have been keeping an eye on him and are also looking to sign him soon.
AC Milan do not have time to waste and need to make a quick move for him.
Go to comments