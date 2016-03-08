Liverpool’s possible Champions League group of death
30 August at 12:30The draw for the group stage of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League takes place this evening in Montecarlo, Monaco. The draw will take place at 6PM local time and the pot bandings were officially released last night as the final qualifiers came to a close.
The pots are as follows:
FIRST POT: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, Lokomotiv Moscow, PSG and Manchester City
SECOND POT: Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar, Napoli, Benfica, Tottenham and Roma
THIRD POT: Liverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, Valencia, PSV, Ajax and CSKA Moscow
FOURTH POT: Young Boys, Red Star, Viktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter, Hoffenheim and AEK Athens
With the seeding as such, Liverpool, last year’s beaten Champions League finalists, find themselves in pot three and therefore likely to at least play another two strong teams; possibly finding themselves in a group alongside PSG and Napoli, for example. Alternatively, they could find themselves drawn with Real Madrid and Roma, the finalists and semi-finalists respectively of last year’s tournament that the Kop faced off against.
