Liverpool’s starlet Adekanye: 'Lazio and Barcelona want me, that's why I won’t renew my contract'
27 March at 09:15The Liverpool striker, Bobby Adekanye, who has been extensively linked to Lazio, has opened up on his future for the first time. He will definitely not be renewing his contract with Liverpool, the negotiations have failed. The 20-year-old Dutchman has impressed everyone in the youth squads of the Merseyside club since his arrival from Barcelona in the summer of 2015. And now, as reported by the Mirror, Barcelona want him back at the club. This revelation will come as a shock to Lazio, who until now were convinced they can bring him to Italy on a free transfer.
It all started with Liverpool’s tour of the USA. Klopp did not bring Adekanye as part of the squad, and the young striker understood that for him there were no prospects for growth at the club, as he confesses to Voetbal Zone: "Being left out of the pre-season tour in the United States was disappointing and contributed to the fact that I don't want to renew my contract. If they promise things like that and they don't deliver, I don't know what will happen if I sign for three years." The controversy burns, and he also talks about his relationship with Jurgen Klopp: "That trust is no longer there, even if I still respect the club. I expected to have a chance in Liverpool. I don't think I'm in Klopp's plans, if it's so, I have to look for something else ". Many are looking at him: 'Lazio is one of the interested clubs, but it is not yet 100% decided ", he continued:" I also heard about Barcelona, in the Netherlands Willem II made itself heard. I can't name the entire list of clubs now, because I could continue until tomorrow. "
