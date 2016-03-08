Liverpool search for Karius replacement: Possible scenarios and replacements
31 May at 19:00Liverpool have been linked with host of goalkeepers in the summer transfer window starting from AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, AS Roma’s Alisson, Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona’s Jasper Cillessen.
With regards to Donnarumma, Liverpool have two issues. Milan wants 60 million euros, while Liverpool are ready to pay only 40-45 million euros. Second one is the Italian’s agent ins Mino Raiola, who said his client will never play for Jurgen Klopp, unless and until they insist after Klopp ill treated Mario Balotelli at Liverpool.
Roma will demand 90 million euros for Alisson if either Liverpool or Real Madrid have to sign for them. In regards to Courtois, this deal is highly unlikely as Chelsea may not prefer to allow their goalkeeper join rivals Liverpool.
Cillessen seems like a realistic option, mainly for two reasons. He has not played regularly for Barcelona and has 60 million euro release clause. Either way Liverpool need a new goalkeeper as Lloris Karius and Simon Mignolet are not good enough to be Liverpool’s first choice goalkeeper next season.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
Go to comments