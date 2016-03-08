Liverpool set to be without key player for Napoli clash

13 September at 19:15
Liverpool take on Napoli this week in the UEFA Champions League, in a re-hash of their fixture at this stage of the competition last season. Since then, the two clubs have taken diverging paths in Europe. Napoli narrowly missed out on qualifying for the next round of the competition, with the Reds progressing alongside Ligue 1 giants PSG. Meanwhile, the Premier League side went on to win the competition, defeating fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur in the final in May.

This time round, however, Liverpool are set to be without a key link in their squad. Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson has been out with an injury for most of the season so far and Jurgen Klopp confirmed in a press conference today that his condition, despite improving, will result in him missing the clash against Napoli; although it is believed he will return before the next international break in October.

