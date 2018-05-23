Liverpool set to make opening bid for Donnarumma
23 May at 12:15Reports from Italian daily Corriere della Serra suggest that Premier League giants Liverpool are set to make an offer for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The 19-year-old Donnarumma has emerged as one of the best clubs in the world at a tender age and has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe. This season, the Italian appeared in all 38 games in the Serie A, as Milan finished sixth in the league.
Corriere dello Sport reports that the Reds will look to make a 35 million euros bid for Donnarumma, as the rossoneri are likely to allow him to leave this summer.
It is believed that Milan will not accept that much fee for Donnarumma, despite their willingness to sell the player as they feel that he is worth around 70 million euros.
They are aware that potential suitors will look at the recent negative incidents regarding the player while making a low offer, but Milan will not budge from their valuation.
Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)
