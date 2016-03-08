Liverpool-Spurs: confirmed line-ups and live updates

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 24 home Premier League games against Spurs (W15 D8 L1), a 0-2 defeat in May 2011 under Kenny Dalglish.

Spurs have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool (W1 D4 L7), winning 4-1 at Wembley in October 2017.

Only Man City (19) have won more points than Liverpool (13) in Premier League meetings between the ‘big six’ this season, while only Man Utd (6) have won fewer points than Tottenham in such matches (7).

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 36 home Premier League matches. If they avoid defeat here, it will be the joint-second longest unbeaten home run in the competition’s history (Chelsea 86 2004-2008, Man City 37 2010-2012).

Liverpool have conceded six goals in their five Premier League home games in 2019, as many as they had in their previous 17 at Anfield.

Spurs are winless in their last four Premier League games (D1 L3). They last went five without a win in the same campaign back in February-March 2012 under Harry Redknapp.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has been involved in four goals in four Premier League appearances against Liverpool at Anfield (3 goals, 1 assist).

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has never won against Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in four meetings in all competitions (W0 D2 L2). His only victory away against Liverpool was as Southampton manager in September 2013 when the Reds were managed by Brendan Rodgers.

No player has scored more Premier League goals in 2019 than Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (9, level with Sergio Aguero), with the Senegalese star’s nine goals coming in his last nine games.

After a run that saw him score 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions between December and February, Son Heung-min has failed to score in his last five appearances for Spurs. Indeed, each of Spurs’ last four goals in all competitions have been netted by Harry Kane.

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this afternoon; as Jurgen Klopp's Reds side look to keep up the pressure on Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.