With his contract expiring at the end of the month, Liverpool’s German midfielder Emre Can is all-but a Juventus player. He has agreed a contract and, barring any shocks, will be a Juve player for the 18/19 season.Emre Can is enjoying his time off before coming to Turin and has been pictured on Instagram in Ibiza with his childhood friends. Clearly having fun before all the hard work begins in the pre-season.Can will be hoping to make an impact at Juventus, after struggling to impress in the Premier League.