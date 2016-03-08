Liverpool star hospitalized in Naples with heart disease?

Liverpool star Naby Keita is hospitalized at Naples’ Cardarelli hospital where he arrived last night after that he was replaced in the 15th minute of Napoli-Liverpool.



The Guinean striker collapsed on the floor in the opening 15 minutes of play. Keita was in confusional state and was even struggling to breathe. Keita was immediately assisted by Liverpool’s medical staff that decided to take him to the hospital to discover what the problem is.



According to La Stampa, Keita could be suffering a cardiac problem even if the exams made in the last few hours doesn’t highlight any heart disease. The Liverpool star is being monitored by the equipe of Doc. Ciro Mauro, one of the most important Italian cardiologists.



Doctors haven’t understood the nature of Keita’s problem yet with the player that is expected to remain in Naples for a few more days.



​Speaking about his player’s fitness, Jurgen Klopp said yesterday: “We still don’t know what Keita has but we think it could be a back injury.”

