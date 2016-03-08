Liverpool star teases Ramos and abuses Spain

16 November at 15:10
Liverpool and Croatia defender Dejan Lovren has mocked Sergio Ramos and Spain, calling the team a 'bunch of p******' after his side's 3-2 win over Luis Enrique's men in the UEFA Nations League.

After the win, Lovren had put up a post on Instagram which said: 'Good morning, Croatia'. He went onto tease Ramos and Spain on his live video after the win against Spain.

On the live video, Lovren said about Ramos:  "Haha! 3-2! Go ahead and talk now buddy. Buddy!"

After this, Lovren made a yapping gesture on his hand and said: "They are a bunch of p******"

This carries forward the bad blood between the two players after it had started during Liverpool's loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last season and Ramos had injured Mohamed Salah.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

