Liverpool starlet: 'I'm 80% joining Lazio; I can learn a lot from Correa'

21 April at 08:15
Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye is rumoured to be joining Lazio in the summer; with his contract running out with the Premier League club and the youngster taking the decision to move to Rome.

Adekanye, speaking to the Corriere dello Sport about the potential move, said the following:

"I have been to Rome, I have spoken with Lazio and they have excellent plans for me. I am interested in the proposal. I spoke with the director Igli Tare, he thinks that I can become a good player and that coming to Lazio could be a good choice for my career. I'm following all the matches of Lazio. In Serie A I could enhance my qualities because I like to attack. Immobile is a great player, if I came to Lazio we could have a good tune. I could learn a lot from Correa too, he is another very good player. How close I am to Lazio? Eighty percent. I still have to make the final decision with my agent and my family. Soon you will know."

