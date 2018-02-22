‘Liverpool target in talks with Napoli’, agent admits

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Leno is a top transfer target of Napoli and Liverpool. The Italian agent Fabio Parisi is the intermediary who is trading the signing of the Germany keeper in behalf of Napoli.



​Parisi provided a few interesting transfer updates in an interview with CalcioNapoli24Live:



“We are in talks with Napoli, of course both the manager and the president are determined to sign him. Images right are an important part of negotiations when you talk with Napoli. The solution is not easy but there are no deadlines.”



“I hope, however, that a final solution will be found before the beginning of the World Cup. Neither sides want to wait for too long.”



Napoli are desperate to sign a new goalkeeper as Pepe Reina will be joining AC Milan in the summer. The contract of the Spanish goalkeeper will expire at the end of the season and the rossoneri have already reached an agreement to sign him as a free agent.

