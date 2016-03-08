Liverpool target PSG midfielder as replacement for Juventus signing Emre Can
11 July at 10:15According to reports from British tabloid newspaper The Sun, Liverpool are interested in signing Poland and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak. Krychowiak, 28, was on loan at West Bromwich Albion last season, yet, with the midlands side relegated to the EFL Championship – he will definitely not be on the books at the Hawthorns next season.
Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp recently lost German centre-midfielder Emre Can to Juventus on a free transfer and, thus, the side are lining up the Poland star as a potential replacement. Krychowiak starred for Poland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup but will want to put it behind him as the team exited in the Group Stages; culminating with a win over Japan to save face.
Krychowiak was signed by new Arsenal head-coach Unai Emery for PSG in 2016; for around €30 million – yet he has no intention of returning to Paris, where he would likely occupy a permanent space on the bench.
