Liverpool tell AC Milan Lovren price-tag

17 June at 19:15
 
According to the Tuttosport, Liverpool value Milan target Dejan Lovren around 20 million euros.
 
Lovern is expected to leave the Champions League winners after a negative season, only making 13 appearances in the Premier League and another 5 in the cups.
 
Lovren's contract with Liverpool expires in June 2021 and it is believed that Liverpool will accommodate his wishes to leave but don’t intend to gift the player to Milan who must stump up the required money to find an agreement.
 
Given the departures of Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata, Milan would benefit from some experience in defence. The Croatian will turn 30 in July and his compatriot Zvonimir Boban, who is now the new manager of the Rossoneri, would gladly take him to Milanello.
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.