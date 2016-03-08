Liverpool tell AC Milan Lovren price-tag



According to the Tuttosport, Liverpool value Milan target Dejan Lovren around 20 million euros.



Lovern is expected to leave the Champions League winners after a negative season, only making 13 appearances in the Premier League and another 5 in the cups.



Lovren's contract with Liverpool expires in June 2021 and it is believed that Liverpool will accommodate his wishes to leave but don’t intend to gift the player to Milan who must stump up the required money to find an agreement.



Given the departures of Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata, Milan would benefit from some experience in defence. The Croatian will turn 30 in July and his compatriot Zvonimir Boban, who is now the new manager of the Rossoneri, would gladly take him to Milanello.





