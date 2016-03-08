Liverpool to bid for young Inter striker
11 December at 11:30When it comes to young, exciting prospects in Italy, they don'tcome much bigger than Inter striker Sebastiano Esposito. The 17-year-old forward looks to be a sure thing, with Liverpool joining Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund among the teams to have moved with ‘great insistence’ for him, according to FC Inter News.
Liverpool are no strangers to snapping up young talent in Europe as they have recently brought in talented teenagers Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg. Esposito was kept in the Inter first team squad to help coach Antonio Conte with depth.
Esposito however, is a huge fan of Inter and is playing for his boyhood club. Anything besides a loan would almost be out of the question for Inter and Esposito.
The 17-year-old has made 6 first team appearances for Inter this season with the most notable being a cameo againts Dortmund in the Uefa Champions League where he won the nerrazzuri a penalty.
Anthony Privetera
