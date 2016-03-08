Liverpool to challenge Juventus for €25m rated German winger
16 April at 17:30Julian Brandt, Bayer Leverkusen's 22-year-old German winger, is tipped for greatness and is already attracting the interest of a number of top clubs. According to what has been reported by German sports outlet Bild, Liverpool are interested in signing the winger, who has a release clause of €25m in his contract with the Bundesliga side.
However, it is not just Liverpool who are interested in Brandt's signature, with Juventus having registered their interest for some while now. At just 22, Brandt has plenty of potential for the future but it seems like Jurgen Klopp is eager to add his compatriot to his side to strengthen the reserve attacking options.
With a contract due to expire in 2021 and has 4 goals and 11 assists in 28 Bundesliga games this season with an inconsistent Leverkusen side.
