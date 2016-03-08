Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham face competition from Sevilla for Croatia star
18 July at 22:20One of the stand-out stars of Croatia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, in which they admirably made it to the final, losing to France 4-2, was centre-back Domagoj Vida.
Vida had a great World Cup and has since turned the heads of a number of top clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham. However, it now appears as though Sevilla are interested, according to reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.
The reports suggest that after missing out on the signature of Vida’s compatriot, Duje Caleta-Car, who is nearing a move from Red Bull Salzburg to Marseille, that Sevilla have turned their attention to Vida instead.
Now, a bidding war is set to ensue for the Croatian, with many clubs interested in adding his resilience, hard working nature and reliability to their defence, after many impressive performances; including a man of the match worthy outing in the 2-1 victory over England in the semi-final.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments