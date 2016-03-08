

The crazy summer of the PSG in 2017 has important implications on what is about to happen. The €222m spent on Neymar, as well as the €180m for the obligation related to Mbappe, heavily affects their budget, as PSG have to collect €90m euros by June 30, otherwise, the team could receive a transfer ban from FIFA.



In the meantime, therefore, the Buffon transfer has been blocked. The Italian had already found an agreement with the club, but it looks like he won't get the chance to sign it. Moreover, Buffon will be suspended for three games in European competitions after his comments on Michael Oliver. Liverpool may get another chance, in other words, should they decide to go for Buffon.



READ MORE: The latest Italian football news In the meantime, therefore, the Buffon transfer has been blocked. The Italian had already found an agreement with the club, but it looks like he won't get the chance to sign it. Moreover, Buffon will be suspended for three games in European competitions after his comments on Michael Oliver. Liverpool may get another chance, in other words, should they decide to go for Buffon.