Liverpool transfer news: Bayern set sights on long-time Klopp target
01 November at 15:30Long-time Liverpool target Christian Pulisic is quickly making a name for himself as one of Europe’s most elite young players. The American winger currently plays for Borussia Dortmund but has been linked to the Premier League with Arsenal, Chelsea and, most frequently, Liverpool.
Now, according to Bild, via CalcioMercato, Dortmund’s Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich have Pulisic at the top of their wish list. James Rodriguez’s loan spell in Munich looks like it will come to an end next summer, with the club not further pursuing a permanent deal for the Colombian; who is a target of Juventus in the meantime.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments