Liverpool transfer news: Klopp eyes former AC Milan target

Sky Sports reports that Klopp has set his sights on the German midfielder, who's enjoyed a good spell with Hamburg since joining the club. However, a transfer in January is not on the cards, but rather next summer.

Last spring, he was heavily courted by AC Milan, though this fell apart once the new management came in.

Once on the radar of AC Milan, Kemir Demirbay is now being followed by English giants Liverpool, according to English media.