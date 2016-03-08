Liverpool transfer news: Klopp watches disappointing Barcelona winger
03 November at 13:30Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé. The Frenchman has had a good start to the season although his performances have been pretty disappointing during the last few weeks.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Reds’ manager is keeping a close eye on the France International who joined Barcelona one year ago for € 115 million, a fee that could raise with bonuses and add-ons.
Klopp and Dembélé have respectively joined Liverpool and Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund although the German manager and the French winger did never meet at the Westfalen Stadion as Dembélé arrived in summer arrived there in the summer of 2016 while Klopp left the Bundesliga giants one year before, in June 2015.
Dembélé has five goals and two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions with Barcelona so far this season.
The 21-year-old is a 2018 France World Cup winner. He has two goals in 20 appearances with his national team.
