Liverpool transfer news: Mané reacts to Real Madrid transfer speculations

19 April at 12:10
Liverpool star winger Saido Mané has been linked with a move to Real Madrid but speaking after the Reds' 4-1 win over Porto on Wednesday night, the Senegal star said loud and clear that he is not even thinking about leaving Anfield: "I don't care about transfer speculations, I am a Liverpool player and I want to stay here to become a legend of this club".

No chances for the Merengues who, according to reports in Spain, are thinking about a return of Cristiano Ronaldo and continue to have Hazard on their radars.

