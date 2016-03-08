Liverpool transfer news: Shaqiri can leave, Inter return 'possible'

Xherdan Shaqiri’s time at Anfield might be coming to an end if the reports in English media are to be believed.



English tabloid Daily Star have reported the Swiss international might well be on his way out of the club in the coming transfer window even after having an impressive first season at the club.



Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City during the 2018-19 season summer transfer window and has played a key role for the club in the ongoing campaign where he has scored six goals and provided five assists in 31 appearances.



If the news will becoming a reality, Shaqiri will have a number of club eyeing his signature, which will included Serie A giants Inter Milan who will be looking to find a replacement for Ivan Perisic. Shaquiri has already played for Inter from January 2015 until June of the same year. He joined Stoke City after his six-month spell with the Nerazzurri.

