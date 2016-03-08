Liverpool transfer news: Sturridge snubs AC Milan for MLS?
16 January at 21:45Daniel Sturridge, Liverpool's English striker who has been linked with AC Milan in the past month, is now being linked with a move to the MLS in the USA. The Sun report that Sturridge, whose Liverpool contract expires in the summer, has already had pre-contract agreement offers from several American clubs.
Therefore, it is likely that the Englishman will not be moving to AC Milan and, instead, seeing out the rest of his career in the MLS; as England greats such as David Beckham and Wayne Rooney have done before him.
