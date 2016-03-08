Liverpool, Van Dijk: 'There is no need to panic; 3-0 did not reflect the match'
02 May at 15:45Liverpool were defeated 3-0 by FC Barcleona last night in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between the two teams. Lionel Messi scored twice, including a wonderful free-kick, whilst Luis Suarez scored the first goal against his former club.
Speaking to Liverpool's Official Website, Liverpool defender and Netherlands captain Virgil Van Dijk said this:
"I am disappointed but the result on the scoresheet does not really reflect how well we played and what the game was like. We had some big chances – should have scored one and they could have scored a fourth – but it is 3-0 and we have a big job to do at Anfield.
"But we have shown throughout the season that we never give up. We need everyone to be together and let’s see how it goes. The only thing is that we can only keep believing and keep working hard for each other and stay positive and there is no reason to panic.
"We believe. We will keep believing."
