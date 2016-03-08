Match facts

1. Liverpool haven’t won any of their last six Premier League games at Anfield against Chelsea (D4 L2); the Reds have never endured a longer winless home run against an opponent in the competition.

2. Chelsea have already won away at Liverpool this season, beating them 2-1 in the EFL Cup. They’ve never won twice at Anfield within the same season, with Arsenal in 2006-07 the last side to do so against Liverpool.

3. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 37 Premier League games at Anfield – only once in their top-flight history have they had a longer unbeaten home run (63 between Feb 1978-Dec 1980).

In just under an hour, Liverpool will take on Chelsea at Anfield, in what will be an important clash for both sides. The home side are in need of a win to stay within reach of Man City, who continue to go strong in the league.